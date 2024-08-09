Seattle Reign FC Transfers Midfielder Luany to Atlético Madrid

August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has agreed to the permanent transfer of midfielder Luany to Atlético Madrid of Liga F in Spain for an undisclosed fee. The Brazilian international was contracted with the Reign through 2025 and was most recently on loan with Madrid CFF in Liga F.

"Seattle Reign would like to thank Luany for her time with the club and wish her nothing but the best as she moves to Atlético Madrid on a permanent basis," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She is a bright young talent who has found an environment that suits her personal and professional goals and we've been supportive in accommodating her desire to stay in Liga F in Spain."

Luany was loaned to Madrid CFF on August 11, 2023, and started in 19 of 26 games played, recording six goals and five assists. The 21-year-old ranked fourth on the team in goals and second in assists.

The midfielder joined Seattle Reign FC in February 2023 from Grêmio FBPA of Série A. Despite not making her NWSL debut, Luany was available for selection six times with the Reign.

