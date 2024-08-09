Gotham FC and Defender Kristen Edmonds Agree to Mutually Part Ways

August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club and defender Kristen Edmonds have mutually agreed to part ways, so that Edmonds can pursue an opportunity with Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Super League.

"We are grateful for Kristen's contributions to the club, and we wish her the best of luck in her next chapter," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West.

The Metuchen, NJ native joined Gotham FC in December 2022. Since joining the club, she has earned 31 starts in 35 appearances, recording 2,792 minutes. Edmonds was also a part of the 2023 NWSL Championship team, in which she appeared in the quarterfinal and the semifinal.

This season with the club, the defender saw her first minutes of the season in the NWSL x LigaMX Femenil Summer Cup. In the tournament, the defender appeared in four games and earned one start.

A 10-year NWSL veteran, Edmonds began her career with the Western New York Flash in 2014. She also previously played for the Orlando Pride from 2016-19 and Kansas City Current from 2021-22.

