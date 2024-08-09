Gotham FC's Cassie Miller Named to Best XI of the Month, Presented by Prime
August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper Cassie Miller has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for her performance in the month of July, the league announced today.
In July, Miller recorded six saves in two games played with a perfect 100% save percentage, allowing no goals and registering two clean sheets to help Gotham FC earn a spot in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup semifinals. The goalkeeper has a passing accuracy of 96.67% throughout 180 minutes played.
Gotham FC will return to action in an international friendly against Chelsea FC Women on Monday, August 19 at Red Bull Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are still available at GothamFC.com/Tickets.
