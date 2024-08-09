Three Kansas City Current Players Named to July NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime

August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release









Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta

(Kansas City Current) Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta(Kansas City Current)

KANSAS CITY -- Following a busy July that included league play and the group stages of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, three Kansas City Current players earned places in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) July Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime. Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta earned her spot on this prestigious list for the second consecutive month and is joined in July by fellow midfielder Debinha and forward Kristen Hamilton.

LaBonta, Kansas City's captain, also played all 270 minutes in July and scored one of Kansas City's goals in its 3-1 victory over HoustonJuly 20 to open Summer Cup play. Her strike came in the 68th minute, a rocket that proved too powerful for the Houston goalkeeper to stop.

Debinha, Kansas City's crafty attacking midfielder, scored two goals in July Summer Cup play, going the distance in each. Across the three matches the Current played in July, the Brazilian international played 270 of 270 possible minutes. Her brace against Pachuca July 27 helped to fuel the club's resounding 3-0 victory.

Kristen Hamilton entered the July 20 match against Houston as a substitute in the 65th minute. Her presence was swiftly felt, contributing an assist three minutes after checking into the match and adding a goal. She replicated her stat line against Pachuca and became the first player in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup tournament history to record a goal and assist in consecutive matches.

The Current returns to action next week, as the club welcomes top squads from around the world to CPKC Stadium for The Women's Cup. Kansas City begins the four-team event against South African club Mamoledi Sundowns Aug. 14, then will face either Spain's Atlético Madrid or Japan's INAC Kobe Leonessa Aug. 17.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.