Kansas City Current Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Athletic Brewing Company

April 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership with Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, on Tuesday. Starting this season, Athletic's array of award-winning non-alcoholic brews will be made available for Current fans inside CPKC Stadium.

"Partnering with an industry leader like Athletic Brewing will provide an incredible boost to our gameday experience at CPKC Stadium, particularly in expanding our mix of non-alcoholic beverage options," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President of Commercial Missy Jenkins. "We look forward to sharing their products with Current fans and highlighting our shared organizational values."

Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic pioneered a proprietary method for making non-alcoholic beer, re-engineering nearly every step of the brewing process through hundreds of small-batch trials. This innovative approach has made Athletic the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with over 100 taste awards and NA brews that rival full-strength counterparts.

Athletic's mission is to positively impact its customers' lifestyles while greatly impacting their communities and environment for the better. In addition to giving back up to $2 million annually to protect and enhance outdoor spaces, Athletic maintains exceptional levels of water recapture and efficiency at its custom breweries in Connecticut and California, and donates up to $100,000 to meaningful causes each year through its IMPACT Brew Series.

"We're thrilled to become the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the Kansas City Current, a dynamic force in the rapidly growing world of women's professional soccer," said Athletic Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Katz. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our belief in the power of shared, in-person experiences and the vibrant communities they foster. We look forward to connecting with the Current's passionate supporters and complementing their matchdays with our award-winning NA brews."

In addition to being made available inside CPKC Stadium, Current fans will have an opportunity to sample Athletic Brewing products both on CPKC Plaza and inside CPKC Stadium both before and during select regular season home matches. Athletic Brewing will also receive in-stadium signage.

