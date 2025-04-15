Jameese Joseph Awarded National Women's Soccer League Assist of the Week

April 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward Jameese Joseph earned her first career National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Deloitte Assist of the Week award, the league announced today.

Less than five minutes into the Chicago Stars' match on the road against Bay FC April 13, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher tapped the ball to midfielder Bea Franklin, who passed it to defender Camryn Biegalski on the right side of the pitch. Biegalski sent a long ball up the right side to a waiting and wide open Jameese Joseph, ready to make Bay FC pay for leaving her so available. Joseph crossed into Bay's half and chipped the ball past two Bay FC players toward a sprinting Chicago forward, Ludmila. The Brazilian attacker easily slipped her defender and found herself with an advantage over Bay FC keeper, Jordan SIlkowitz, who was desperately backpedaling from the top of the 18-yard box as Ludmila approached. Silkowitz, realizing she would not get back to her line quickly enough, squared off with Ludmila and attempted a sliding tackle to gain control of the ball. Unfortunately for Bay, Ludmila easily evaded the goaltender, and even though Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper was able to catch up enough to put herself between Ludmila and the net, it wasn't enough. Ludmila tricked Dahlkemper into thinking she would aim her shot at the near post and the defender stuck her leg out in a last-ditch effort, but Ludmila opted for a more narrow angle, aiming a left-footed shot toward the far-right corner. With no one left to stand in the way, the shot nestled perfectly into the net, and Ludmila celebrated giving Chicago the early lead with a back handspring into a backflip before Joseph ran into her arms to congratulate her.

Joseph and Ludmila combined once more in the April 13 match to give Joseph her second assist and Ludmila a brace, securing Chicago Stars FC's first win of the season, 1-2 over Bay FC. With her goal against the Houston Dash March 23, the assists bring Joseph's 2025 goal contributions up to three. Joseph also leads the Chicago Stars in expected goals (1.65)-fifth highest in the league-shots (8) and chances created (8). While the Week 4 honor is Joseph's first Assist of the Week, it is not the Maryland native's first weekly award, as Joseph previously won Week 16 Goal of the Week as a rookie in August 2024. Joseph's Assist of the Week award is Chicago's first weekly honor of 2025. In 2024, Chicago Stars players claimed nine weekly awards, more than any other NWSL team.

Joseph next travels with Chicago to Sandy, Utah, where the Stars will take on Utah Royals FC Friday, April 18, at 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field. Following the road match against the Royals, the Chicago Stars will return home and prepare to take on San Diego Wave FC April 26 in the club's Kids' Night match. The match, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, will feature a special kid reporter, kid anthem performer and themed patch giveaway as part of the club's Beanie Patch Program. A special ticket package with a Chicago Stars themed squishy plush and a match ticket included, as well as tickets to all Chicago Stars home matches, can be purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.

