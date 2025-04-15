By the Numbers: Washington Spirit - 2, Racing Louisville - 0

April 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Washington Spirit's 2-0 win over Racing Louisville FC on Saturday produced more than just three points. From Ashley Hatch's milestone goal to the debut of Gift Monday, here's a look at the win by the numbers:

10 - Since the start of the 2024 regular season, the Spirit has won 10 road matches, tying the Orlando Pride for most in the league.

18 - When scoring first, the Spirit has 18 wins and one draw when scoring first in its previous 19 matches.

50 - Ashley Hatch has scored 50 goals for the Spirit, the most for a single club amongst active NWSL players. She trails only Christine Sinclair (66 for the Portland Thorns) and Megan Rapinoe (51 for Seattle Reign) all-time.

1 - Esme Morgan recorded her first assist in the NWSL with her ball to Hatch.

39 - Aubrey Kingsbury, has earned 39 regular season shutouts, moving her into a tie with Jane Campbell and Casey Murphy for fourth most in league history. Former Spirit goalkeeper and current assistant coach Nicole Barnhart holds the league record with 52.

2 - Leicy Santos' has scored two game-winning goals for the Spirit since joining the club in 2024.

21 - Gift Monday made her NWSL debut wearing #21.

