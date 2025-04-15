Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's Leaping Save Voted NWSL Week 4 Save of the Week

April 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 46th minute leaping save Sunday against Chicago Stars FC NWSL Week 4 Save of the Week.

Silkowitz's stop denied an early chance by Chicago not 20 seconds after the start of the second half. After the visitors won possession and quickly advanced into the attacking third, a shot across goal appeared headed inside the left post. Silkowitz sent the attempt away with a leaping dive, denying Chicago a score. The stop was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll.

Bay FC is back in action this Saturday, April 19 vs. North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium in Cary, NC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on NWSL+ with Mike Watts and Kacey White and NBC Sports Bay Area+ with Jessica Charman and Gary Bailey on the call. Bay FC returns home April 26, when Seattle Reign FC visits PayPal Park.

