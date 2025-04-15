Savannah & Trinity: A Veteran Milestone Meets a Rookie Breakthrough

April 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

In a night that bridged experience and emerging talent on the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Wave FC celebrated two major milestones in the Club's match against the Kansas City Current on April 12. Midfielder Savannah McCaskill surpassed 10,000 minutes played in the NWSL, while 17-year-old Trinity Armstrong earned her first-ever professional career start.

For Armstrong, a rookie out of the University of North Carolina, the night marked the start of what she hopes is a long and impactful career. Tasked with defending the 2024 NWSL MVP, Temwa Chawinga, Armstrong helped the backline end the forward's eight-game regular-season scoring streak that extended back to last season.

"I'm of course happy that I got the start, and on top of that I'm excited for more games to come. This was just a milestone for hopefully a very long career for me," said Armstrong in the post-game press conference. "I [want to continue] playing against the best players in the nation, the best players in the world, and keep stepping with that and keep learning from today and knowing and taking the lessons that I've learned from the game but also knowing what strengths I have that I can show to this league."

Armstrong's performance earned her a spot on CBS Sports' Team of the Week, as she ranked second on the team in tackle success (66.7%) and clearances (3) over her 76 minutes played.

"I think you can see with Trinity Armstrong, she's obviously a very athletic player, she could deal with even Chawinga's pace in behind with some runs," said Head Coach Jonas Eidevall in the post-game press conference. "I think it's really valuable experience for her getting the start here in this league, she will learn a lot from that."

While Armstrong was making her debut in the starting XI, McCaskill was quietly making history of her own. The midfielder became the 60th player in the league to surpass 10,000 minutes in the NWSL. The midfielder surpassed the milestone in her 132nd appearance which she collected across five NWSL teams - Sky Blue FC (2018-19), Chicago Red Stars (2019-20), Racing Louisville (2021), Angel City FC (2022-23), and now San Diego Wave FC (2024-present).

"It feels good, I actually had no idea," said McCaskill in the post-game press conference when asked how she feels about surpassing 10,000 minutes. "I'm just really honored to have played this long in the NWSL and to be feeling this good about my game. I still have more to give to this game, and I'm just excited to see where I can go and where this team can go this year."

Now in her eighth professional season, McCaskill has scored 18 regular season goals, the most of any Wave FC active player, and has added 13 assists.

The Wave travels to face Racing Louisville in this week's matchup at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, April 19, with kickoff slated for 12 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on FOX 5 and streamed on Paramount+. Fans in San Diego can watch with the Sirens Supporter Group at Culture Brewing in Solana Beach, Calif.

