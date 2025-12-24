Kansas City Current Announces Departures of Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, Defender Regan Steigleder, Forward Alex Pfeiffer

Published on December 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has announced that goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, defender Regan Steigleder and forward Alex Pfeiffer have departed the club. McCamey and Steigleder will pursue free agency at the end of their contracts on Dec. 31, 2025, while Pfeiffer and the club have agreed to mutually terminate her contract as she explores other playing opportunities.

McCamey joined the Current in September as a goalkeeper replacement player for the remaining duration of the 2025 campaign. Despite not seeing any NWSL action, she provided depth for Kansas City's goalkeeping contingent which set league records for shutouts (16) and consecutive shutout minutes (869)during the regular season.

Steigleder signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in January 2024 out of Swedish team KIF Örebro before the Current exercised her 2025 option. She helped the club win the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in 2024 as well as the Teal Rising Cup in 2025. Steigleder was part of Kansas City's history-making defense in 2025 which set an NWSL record for fewest goals conceded in a regular season with 13.

Pfeiffer signed with the KC Current in October 2023 and made her professional debut against the Portland Thorns on March 16, 2024. She played in 10 regular season matches before her rookie season was cut short due to a season-ending injury. She then returned to the pitch in July 2025 and saw action in five regular season games this past season.

Additionally, the club has extended forward Fridah Mukoma's loan to Beijing Jingtan FC in the Chinese Women's Super League for the 2026 season. Mukoma initially signed a four-year deal with the Current earlier in 2025 before being loaned out for the 2025 season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 24, 2025

Kansas City Current Announces Departures of Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, Defender Regan Steigleder, Forward Alex Pfeiffer - Kansas City Current

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.