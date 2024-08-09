San Diego Wave FC Announces National Team Replacement Roster Updates

August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club has released National Team Replacement Player Caroline DeLisle.

San Diego Wave FC will travel to face Santa Fe FC in Panama City, Panama on Tuesday, August 20 for their first match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. The Wave will then return to NWSL regular season play on Saturday, August 24 with a home match against Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. PT and tickets to the game are available here. The contest will also be streamed live on CBS.

