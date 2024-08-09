Racing Falls in the Women's Cup Semifinal; Juventus, Palmeiras to Play in Final
August 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville played Brazilian club Palmeiras to a 0-0 draw at Lynn Family Stadium in Friday's semifinals of The Women's Cup, falling 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout and missing out on a TWC final for the first time in the club's four appearances in the tournament.
Italian side Juventus topped Chilean team Colo-Colo, 4-1, in the tournament's first semifinal.
Racing will play Colo-Colo in TWC's third-place game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lynn Family Stadium. Palmeiras will play Juventus in the final at 8 p.m.
"Our group showcased that they could create fantastic opportunities," Racing coach Bev Yanez said. "When you look at the chances that we're created today, you would classify them as quality, so you're talking about those shapes that we're getting into, to support, the relationships that are being built, and how we're progressing into the final third and what the actions look like in the final third. We're doing our best to try and capitalize on (chances), but we have to capitalize on them."
Friday's affair was a frustrating one for Racing, which played in TWC finals in 2021, 2022 and earlier this year in Colombia. Louisville topped Bayern Munich in 2021 in the inaugural TWC at Lynn Family Stadium but fell to Seattle a year later and to NJ/NY Gotham in March.
Louisville had the three best chances of the semifinal but could not convert them. That two of Louisville's penalties were saved in the shootout only compounded the frustration.
A cagey match, Racing twice broke loose in behind Palmeiras's back line, with Kayla Fischer going one-on-one with Palmeiras goalkeeper Natascha on two occasions.
The first time, in the 36th minute, Natascha made a sprawling save on Fischer's attempt to flip a right-footed shot past the keeper from about 10 yards out.
The second time, midway through the second half, Fischer ran onto a lofted ball over the top and tried an earlier shot from the edge of the area, fizzing it over the crossbar.
In the waning minutes of regulation, midfielder Linda Motlhalo sent an open header on the back post wide as she tried to redirect the ball back across the frame of the goal.
Diany Xavier converted the shootout-winning penalty for Palmeiras, which is taking a break from its season to compete in The Women's Cup.
Game Summary: Racing Louisville vs. Palmeiras
Date: Aug. 9, 2024
Venue: Lynn Family Stadium
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
Weather: 80 degrees, sunny
Scoring
Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0) - 2
S.E. Palmeiras (0, 0, 0) - 4
Racing Louisville FC
Saved - Lauren Milliet
Missed - Arin Wright
Goal - Parker Goins
Goal - Taylor Flint
S.E. Palmeiras
Goal - Amanda Gutierres
Saved - Yoreli Rincon
Goal - Dayana Lopes
Goal - Lais Estevam
Goal - Diany Xavier
Lineups
Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Katie Lund (GK), 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 5 - Ellie Jean, 6 - Jaelin Howell, 8 - Ary Borges (72' 10 - Linda Mothalo), 9 - Kayla Fischer (87' 21 - Parker Goins), 13 - Emma Sears (72' 17 - Maddie Pokorny), 14 - Marisa Digrande (72' 23 - Alexa Bahr), 20 - Abby Erceg, 26 - Taylor Flint
Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK), 16 - Carson Pickett, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 66 - Rileyn Turner
Head Coach: Bev Yanez
S.E. Palmeiras: 22 - Natascha Honegger (GK), 2 - Bruna Calderan, 3 - Poliana Medeiros, 4 - Giovana Campiolo (62' 23 - Flavia Da Motta), 5 - Ingryd De Lima (85' 33 - Dayana Lopes), 8 - Diany Xavier, 9 - Amanda Gutierres, 12 - Juliete Oliveira (60' 6 - Fernanda Palermo), 17 - Isadora Do Amaral, 19 - Leticia Ferreira (62' 10 - Yoreli Rincon), 21 - Maria Polessi (52' 26 - Lais Estevam)
Subs not used: 1 - Amanda Souza (GK), 25 - Luz Tapia (GK), 11 - Yamila Rodriguez, 26 - Lais Estevam, 28 - Victoria Dos Santos
Head Coach: Camilla Orlando
Stats Summary
Shots: 9 / 8
Shots on Goal: 4 / 2
Offside: 8 / 0
Corners: 2 / 3
Discipline Summary
Racing Louisville FC
57' Taylor Flint (yellow)
90+5' Alexa Bahr (yellow)
S.E. Palmeiras
29' Diany Xavier (yellow)
60' Ingryd De Lima (yellow)
86' Fernanda Palermo (yellow)
