Valkyries Add Five-Year Pro to Roster

August 6, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Lindsey Vander Wiede, an outside hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Entering her fifth season as a professional, Vander Weide has international experience playing on teams in Hungary, France, Greece, Philippines, and Puerto Rico. During her stint in the Philippines, she helped her team win a championship and was named "Best Scorer" in the PVL Reinforced Conference. Earlier in her professional career, Vander Weide was named "Best Outside Hitter" in the Hungarian Extraliga in 2020. She spent last season with the San Diego Mojo where she played in 69 sets and logged 235 points on 195 kills, 12 aces, and 28 blocks.

"I'm really excited to get to work with the Valkyries this season and hopefully take home a championship," said Vander Weide. "The PVF has been such a great league to play in and I'm looking forward to continuing on a team with some incredible teammates and coaches."

"Lindsey is a great addition to our team not only because of her skill, but her leadership," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "Through multiple conversations with her and those that are close to her, it is clear that she is going to bring a maturity to our team in how we need to operate on a daily basis and how we need to prepare for every game. She had an amazing second half of league play last year, and I expect her arm to bring some fire power to Orlando."

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

