Supernovas Trophy Tour to Appear at Pinnacle Bank Championship, Lancaster Super Fair and Omaha Farmers Market

August 6, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. -The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are set to appear at a trio of events including the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship, the Lancaster County Super Fair and the Omaha Farmers Market.

Fans will be able to catch the Supernovas at one of Omaha's premier events, the Pinnacle Bank Championship, held at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. Omaha middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will be at the Hurrdat Sports Pavilion on Hole 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Thursday, August 8, and Saturday, August 10. Newly signed libero Allison Whitten will also join Hord on Thursday. Fans can snap a photo with the championship trophy on Thursday only as well as have the chance to win swag and get ticket information for the 2025 season.

The Supernovas will also have a booth inside the Sandhills Global Event Center as part of the annual Lancaster County Super Fair on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10. Omaha will be there from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on both days. Hord will appear each evening which includes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The trophy will also be present for each day, but will only be on display from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Supernovas will return to the Omaha Farmers Market on Saturday, August 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Old Market. Fans will have the chance to see the championship trophy, win prizes and get ticket information for the 2025 season.

Supernovas season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale and going fast! To become a season ticket member and secure the best seat in professional volleyball, click this link or call 402-502-5268.

