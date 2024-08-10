DeFilippo Steps Down from Showboats

August 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that John DeFilippo has stepped down as head coach of the Memphis Showboats.

"We are truly grateful for Coach DeFilippo's contributions to the Memphis Showboats, UFL, and Legacy USFL," said UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. "We wish John all the best in his future endeavors."

The league will begin their search for a new head coach this offseason and will have no further comment at this time.

