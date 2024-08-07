Arlington Renegades Quarterback Luis Perez Signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

August 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League.

The 2023 XFL legacy Championship MVP finished his 2024 campaign leading the UFL in passing, averaging 230 yards per game, with a total of 2309 yards for the season, surpassing all quarterbacks in the league by over 400 yards.

The former Texas A&M-Commerce Lion was initially drafted by the Vegas Vipers in 2023, before being traded to the Renegades late in the season, where he led the team to a league championship.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Perez's rights should he return to the UFL.

