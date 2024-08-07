Birmingham Stallions Offensive Tackle Armani Taylor-Prioleau Signs with Washington Commanders

August 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions offensive tackle Armani Taylor-Prioleau has signed with the Washington Commanders of the National Football League.

Taylor-Prioleau started at tackle in eight regular season games and both postseason games last season for the Stallions en route to their third straight championship.

The South Carolina State and Appalachian State product began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially waived with an injury designation, Taylor spent time on the Browns' injured reserve and practice squad, eventually making brief appearances on the active roster during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He had multiple stints with the Browns before moving on to the Chicago Bears' practice squad in 2021, and later returning to the Browns. His journey also included a period with the Dallas Cowboys, where he signed a reserve/future contract before being waived and re-signed to their practice squad in 2023. Taylor signed with the Birmingham Stallions on December 26, 2023.

Originally starting his college journey at Appalachian State as a football player, Taylor transferred to South Carolina State to play basketball. After two seasons on the Bulldogs' basketball team, he switched back to football, where he flourished. Taylor earned third-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) honors as a redshirt junior and first-team All-MEAC honors as a redshirt senior.

