UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 7
August 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced six of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 47 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
ARL QB Luis Perez Los Angeles Chargers
BHM T Armani Taylor-Prioleau Washington Commanders
BHM DE Josh Pryor Cincinnati Bengals
SA DE Marcus Haynes Cleveland Browns
SA WR Jontre Kirklin San Francisco 49ers
SA LB Zach Morton Green Bay Packers
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
