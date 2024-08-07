San Antonio Brahmas WR Jontre Kirklin, OLB Zach Morton Sign with NFL Teams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Jontre' Kirklin and outside linebacker Zach Morton have signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers of the National Football League. Kirklin and Morton become the fourth and fifth Brahmas to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining offensive lineman Kohl Levao (New York Jets), defensive lineman Prince Emili (Atlanta) and offensive lineman Julién Davenport (Atlanta). As with the other San Antonio signees, the Brahmas will retain Kirklin's and Morton's rights should they return to the UFL.

Kirklin led the UFL in receptions (56) and ranked second in the league in receiving yards (614). He added three receiving touchdowns and had a 36-yard TD pass in week 10 against St. Louis. He finished with two 100-yard receiving games which included seven receptions and a career-best 127 yards in week 10 against St. Louis. A Louisiana native and member of the 2019 LSU CFP national championship team, Kirklin played defensive back, quarterback and wide receiver during his time with the Tigers. He played for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023 before joining the Brahmas in 2024. He's spent time on practice squads for both the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Morton played in two games for the Brahmas and added three tackles and a half sack in his first game with San Antonio. The Brahmas led the UFL in total defense. Morton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2023 out of Akron. While at Akron he played in 24 games with 12 starts recording 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He began his collegiate career at Syracuse where he played from 2017-20.

In addition to Kirklin and Morton, outside linebacker Marcus Haynes who signed with the San Antonio Brahmas this offseason has now signed with the Cleveland Browns. Haynes was undrafted out of Old Dominion, signed with the Denver Broncos in 2023 and spent time on the Broncos' practice squad.

