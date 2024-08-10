Corey Roberson Earns 2024 Coach of the Year

August 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce Corey Roberson of the Green Bay Blizzard has been named the 2024 Coach of the Year award following Green Bay's impressive season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Roberson's Blizzard was one of the top teams in the league this year, ending the 2024 season with a 13-3 record and sporting one of the top defensive units in the league.

Defensively, Green Bay was among the top three in multiple statistical categories. The Blizzard ranked first in fewest points allowed per game (33.7), sacks (27), and fumble recoveries (9). Green Bay's defense was also the top unit at defending the pass this season, allowing the least amount of passing yards (1,777) and touchdowns (32) all season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Corey Roberson's Green Bay Blizzard had the third-most rushing touchdowns in the league (56) and third-best passing efficiency rating (108.5) in the league.

Whether offensively or defensively, this Green Bay Blizzard team coached by Corey Roberson was among the league's best. Following the 2024 season, coach Roberson had two players named All-Rookie, one player named Second Team All-IFL, and two players named First Team All-IFL.

After being named Coach of the Year in 2019, Head Coach Corey Roberson earns the title again, coming in as the 2024 IFL Coach of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.