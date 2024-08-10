David Moran Earns Assistant Coach of the Year

August 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce David Moran of the Northern Arizona Wranglers has been named the Assistant Coach of the Year award for the 2024 season. Coach David Moran has a permanent place in the heart of the IFL. Coach Moran passed away on Monday, July 1, after suffering a heart attack at the Wranglers' facility on Saturday night prior to their matchup with the San Diego Strike Force.

Moran was the Wranglers' Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coach in 2024, assisting Northern Arizona for the last four seasons, including their 2021 National Championship season.

As the top assistant coaches in the league this season, Moran's defense for Northern Arizona featured one of the top defensive backs in the league in Travion Banks, who hauled in eight interceptions, tied for the most in the league.

Moran's defense also featured First Team All-IFL defender Tramond Lofton as part of the top group of defensive linemen in the league. On special teams, Moran's impact was obvious as kicker Axel Perez joined the 2024 All-Rookie team for his exceptional special teams play this year.

David will forever be remembered by everyone in the Indoor Football League for the impact he made on and off the field. Coach David Moran is the 2024 IFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 10, 2024

David Moran Earns Assistant Coach of the Year - Northern Arizona Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.