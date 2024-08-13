Three Locos Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23
August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Robert Coronado, Lucas Stauffer and Amando Moreno were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23 for their standout performances to secure El Paso's first home win against Miami FC.
ROBERT CORONADO
The recent arrival recorded a goal and assist as Locomotive took its first home win of the season with a 2-1 win against Miami FC, notched six chances created and four shots overall while completing 63 of 68 passes, winning 4 of 4 duels and making eight recoveries.
LUCAS STAUFFER
Stauffer recorded one assist and had three chances created while completing 41 of 45 passes overall and made two clearances and two interceptions in Locomotive's 2-1 victory against Miami FC.
AMANDO MORENO
Constantly threatening the goal with four shots on target, the El Salvador international eventually scored the game-winner to secure El Paso's long-awaited first win at Southwest University Park this season.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23
GK - Jordan Farr, Tampa Bay Rowdies
D - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Gagi Margvelashvili, Oakland Roots SC
D - Patrick Hogan, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery
M - Robert Coronado, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Nick Ross, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Sergio Rivas, New Mexico United
F - Oalex Anderson, North Carolina FC
F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC - Player of the Week
F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery
Coach - John Bradford, North Carolina FC
Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Frank Nodarse (RI), Harvey St. Clair (TUL), Jack Gurr (SAC), Mikey Maldonado (NC), Taylor Davila (LOU), Amando Moreno (ELP)
