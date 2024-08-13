Nick Ross and Jack Gurr Named to Week 23 Team of the Week

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC midfielder Nick Ross and defender Jack Gurr have been named to the Week 23 Team of the Week for their performances against Louisville City FC on Saturday. With the club down two-nil early in the second half, Ross and Gurr led the charge for the Indomitable Club to break out for three goals in seven minutes, while also reaching career milestones in the process.

Ross opened the scoring for Republic FC in the 51st minute after Jared Timmer's shot was popped up by a Louisville defender. Ross found the ball through traffic to volley it in with a single touch. Just moments later, Gurr collected the ball on the right flank to send in a cross for Kieran Phillips who opened up in front of goal to tap in the equalizer.

Gurr got his second assist in the 59th minute as he one-touched a bouncing ball to Nick Ross at the edge of the six-yard box. With his performance on Saturday, Gurr moved up into the second place in Republic FC's all-time assist leaders with 19. Ross' two goals marked his first career brace.

This is the third selection of the year for Gurr and second for Ross. Sacramento players have been named to the league's weekly top squad 18 times, with Head Coach Mark Briggs earning Coach of the Week honors in Week 20. With 12 regular season games remaining, Republic FC sits in second place in the Western Conference table. The club has maintained a top-three position in 22 consecutive weeks.

Republic FC is back in action tomorrow, hosting El Paso Locomotive FC on $2 Beer Night. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, the third straight national TV contest for the club.

