Memphis 901 FC Hits Miami for Midweek Matchup

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis 901 FC is back in action this Wednesday on the road to take on Miami FC at 6 p.m. CT.

The Beale Street Boys will step inside the newly renamed Pitbull Stadium at FIU for the midweek matchup looking to get back into the win column.

901 FC fell to Charleston Battery 3-1 last Saturday in an attacking battle at Patriots Point. The club's 9-9-5 record is good for No. 4 in the Western Conference Standings as the club fights to host the first round of the playoffs with 11 regular season matches to play.

Samuel Careaga found the back of the net again last time out, continuing his strong run of form with his fifth goal in his second year on loan from Lanus.

Miami FC sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with two victories and 19 losses in 23 matches this season, including their current seven-match losing streak. Miami fell to El Paso playing from the bottom of the Western Conference 2-1 last time out.

The club's last victory came at home on April 27 against San Antonio FC after winning the season opener against Colorado Springs.

Kickoff for the match at Pitbull Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT. Local fans can watch on WMC 5 Plus and worldwide on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.