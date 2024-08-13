St Clair Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 23 on Bench

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa defender Harvey St Clair earned a bench nod on USL Championship Team of the Week 23 honors on Tuesday, the league announced.

The accolade comes after FC Tulsa extended its undefeated streak to five, posting a 0-0 draw to Orange County SC.

St Clair received the honor after tallying four interceptions, three clearances and winning 3-of-3 tackles across 83 minutes of action. A native of London, United Kingdom, the USL Team of the Week selection marks St Clair's first of his career and makes him the club's 11th player to receive the honor this season.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

The complete lineup for the Week 19 USL Championship Team of the Week is below:

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23

GK - Jordan Farr, Tampa Bay Rowdies: The veteran recorded his 40 th regular season shutout in the Championship with a four-save performance against Phoenix Rising FC to help the visitors earn a point on the road in Arizona.

D - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC: Stauffer recorded one assist and had three chances created while completing 41 of 45 passes overall and made two clearances and two interceptions in Locomotive's 2-1 victory against Miami FC.

D - Gagi Margvelashvili, Oakland Roots SC: The Georgian center back notched a pair of assists and completed 33 of 39 passes in Roots' 3-1 victory against Loudoun United FC while also making three interceptions, five recoveries and two clearances defensively.

D - Patrick Hogan, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Hogan went the full 180 minutes in a pair of shutouts for the Hounds, recording 13 clearances and six interceptions while winning 16 of 29 duels and 3 of 5 tackles across the two games.

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery: The Colombian notched a goal and assist in the Battery's 3-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Patriots Point and had three chances created and five shots overall while completing 27 of 33 passes and winning 5 of 8 ground duels.

M - Robert Coronado, El Paso Locomotive FC: The recent arrival recorded a goal and assist as Locomotive took its first home win of the season with a 2-1 win against Miami FC, notched six chances created and four shots overall while completing 63 of 68 passes, winning 4 of 4 duels and making eight recoveries.

M - Nick Ross, Sacramento Republic FC: The Scottish veteran notched the first two-goal game of his career in the Championship to lead Republic FC's second-half rally against Louisville City FC, and completed 28 of 32 passes while making three interceptions and two recoveries defensively.

M - Sergio Rivas, New Mexico United: Rivas scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in United's 3-1 comeback victory against Indy Eleven on Sunday evening and recorded two shots and three chances created overall while winning 2 of 2 tackles and 3 of 3 ground duels defensively.

F - Oalex Anderson, North Carolina FC: The St. Vincent and the Grenadines international scored a pair of goals in NCFC's 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and recorded five shots on target out of seven shots overall.

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC: The 24-year-old bagged a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, to lead LouCity to a 4-3 victory against Sacramento Republic FC and also won 6 of 11 ground duels and one tackle.

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery: The Golden Boot leader continued his stellar run with his 21 st goal of the season and also added an assist in the Battery's 3-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC while also completing 20 of 26 passes and winning 4 of 6 ground duels.

Coach - John Bradford, North Carolina FC: Bradford's side put in one of its most impressive attacking displays of the season in earning a 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, recording seven shots on target and five big chances created in the side's second consecutive win.

Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Frank Nodarse (RI), Harvey St. Clair (TUL), Jack Gurr (SAC), Mikey Maldonado (NC), Taylor Davila (LOU), Amando Moreno (ELP)

FC Tulsa Team of the Week Selections:

Week 2: Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef (bench)

Week 5: Alexis Souahy, Justin Portillo, Edwin Laszo

Week 6: Patrick Seagrist (bench)

Week 9: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 14: Diogo Pacheco and Owen Damm

Week 16: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 19: Johan Peñaranda

Week 22: Mario Sanchez (coach), Edwin Laszo and Philip Goodrum (bench)

Week 23: Harvey St Clair (bench)

