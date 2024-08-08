Switchbacks FC Acquire Justin Dhillon in Player Transfer

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the acquisition of forward Justin Dhillon via transfer from fellow USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive. In a corresponding move, the club transferred defender Wahab Ackwei to El Paso. Per club policy, the details of the transactions have not been made public and both are pending league and federation approval.

"First of all, I want to say thank you, Wahab. What an amazing man with an amazing family, and secondly, what a top professional," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "We try to bring positive, energetic, and real want-to-win personalities, and Wahab is a prime example of all three. I wish you all the best and good luck to you and that beautiful family."

Ackwei had played a total of five games with the Switchbacks this season and earned a goal. "I really enjoyed my time here with the Switchbacks, even though it was really short! Thanks to all the staff members, and coaches that made me feel at home! Wishing the team nothing but the best of luck," said Ackwei.

Dhillon, 29, joined El Paso Locomotive before the 2024 season and has played a total of 1,328 minutes. He made a big impact on the team by netting three goals, having two assists, and making 23 chances.

"We are very excited to have Justin join our organization. He brings an entirely different profile to our attacking core," said Hogan. "He has already won the championship, and we believe we are adding a competitive winner that can add another threat to any team we play."

Before ELP, Dhillon spent three seasons with San Antonio FC making 83 appearances. While there, he helped the team earn the USL Championship Trophy and Players' Shield in 2022.

This forward started his professional career back in 2017 with LA Galaxy II and played in 39 matches scoring nine goals and two assists. In March 2019, he signed on to play with a previous USL Championship team, Tacoma Defiance. Into the summer months, Dhillon got recruited for the Major League Soccer team, the Seattle Sounders in 2019, earning the MLS Cup that season. Throughout 2019 and 2020, he was loaned back a few times to Tacoma, where he was a key starter, making 26 appearances, netting 13 goals and two assists.

"I'm so excited to be joining Colorado Springs. I have a long history of playing against this club and I have always felt the Switchbacks are a very difficult opponent to play against, " said Dhillon. "It will feel amazing to be on the same side as this competitive team as we try to cement our spot in the playoffs. Colorado is a well-coached team with a lot of talented players who also work very hard. I think this is a club that I will fit into well."

Name: Justin Dhillon

Position: Forward

Height: 6' 4"

Date of Birth: June 6th, 1995

Age: 29

Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California

