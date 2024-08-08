Preview: Hounds vs. San Antonio FC

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds face their last short-rest turnaround of the season Saturday when they return from their two-match road swing to host San Antonio FC in a matchup of the past two Players' Shield winners at Highmark Stadium.

Entering the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, the Hounds have closed the gap on the playoff line in the Eastern Conference to three points, though eighth-place Rhode Island still holds a game in hand. While the 0-0 draw in Detroit on Wednesday was a missed chance to close the gap further, it helped keep the momentum for a team with two straight clean sheets on the road and 11 points gained from the last 15 - a pace that would certainly lock up a playoff spot come October.

Eric Dick only made two saves in Detroit, as opposed to eight in the previous match in Sacramento, but they both came at opportune times near the end of each half. The Hounds also pulled off the consecutive shutouts while rotating bodies in their defense, as Pat Hogan and Dani Rovira rotated into the starting 11 to spell Illal Osumanu and Langston Blackstock, showing the depth of the back line alongside Luke Biasi, Sean Suber and Junior Etou, who started both matches.

The Hounds will hope a return home reignites the offense after the team scored nine goals in their previous three home matches. Edward Kizza, who still holds the team lead with five, has scored in two of the team's past four matches and will hope to keep that going, although the Hounds' short history against San Antonio says high scoring will be a challenge. In three previous meetings, the Hounds have drawn 1-1 in 2021, lost 1-0 in 2022 and played to a 0-0 draw last season.

San Antonio, meanwhile, has seven goals from top scorer Juan Agudelo, but the team has struggled to find the net with only one goal in a current three-match losing streak; that came last Saturday as Luis Solignac scored the opener, but FC Tulsa rallied to win 3-1 in San Antonio.

Fans coming to the match will be able to hit the Tailgate Zone starting at 5 p.m., where the Pittsburgh Halal Truck and the Hot Dog Guys will be serving food. Gates open at 6 p.m., and fans in the stadium and at home through the Hounds Mobile App are encouraged to take part in halftime virtual trivia, where a $500 grand prize and discounts at the Hounds Team Store are up for grabs.

Saturday's match will air live at 7 p.m on KDKA+, and it also will be streamed by CBS Sports Golazo and locally on the KDKA website. The match will be re-aired on KDKA+ at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-9-8) vs. San Antonio FC (5-11-5)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Odds: Hounds -210 / Draw +290 / San Antonio +550 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvSA and #HOUNDTAHN

