Shane Wiedt Medical Update
August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Republic FC defender Shane Wiedt successfully underwent a procedure to repair a broken clavicle in his left shoulder, an injury sustained in the club's match on August 3. The surgery was performed by Dr. Mariano Menendez at UC Davis Health. Wiedt's recovery will be overseen by Team Physician Dr. Eric Giza and the staff at the UC Davis Health Sports Medicine Program. After recovering from the procedure, Shane will be evaluated and a timetable for his return will be established.
