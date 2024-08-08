Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to the Oil Capital of the World to Face FC Tulsa

Kickoff: Friday, August 9 (5:30 PM PDT)

Where: ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK)

How to Watch: ESPN+

As they are still trying to find some consistency, Orange County SC hits the road again for a match under the Friday Night Lights with FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK on Friday, August 9 at 5:30 PM. Last year it was a combination of three points and team bonding in a tornado shelter postgame that helped get the Black and Orange on their way from 11th to 2nd in the table. Can they capture some of that magic again Friday? (Minus the tornado part...)

EVERYTHING'S COMING UP (PATINA) GREEN

FC Tulsa enter Saturday's contest in 10th place in the Western Conference. However, FC Tulsa is in prime position to make a run into the postseason. While they are in 10th heading into Friday, they are only two points behind Monterey Bay FC and the 8th spot in the West. Couple that with the fact that they have three matches in hand on the majority of the current Western Conference playoff field and if they can take care of business in those games, they'll be in a much different (and better) spot than they are in now. They are on a good pace recently, having lost just one time in their last eight matches (4-3-1) after a 3-1 victory over SAFC. Saturday's match begins a stretch of seven current playoff opponents in a month's time, so they'll need to continue this pace they are on in order to take advantage of those matches in hand.

2024 Regular Season Record: 6-7-6 (10th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 21 I Goals Allowed: 27 I Clean Sheets: 5

Players to Watch

F Phillip Goodrum

M Blaine Ferri

DOES LIGHTNING STRIKE TWICE?

It struck more than a few times the last time Orange County SC paid a visit to the Oil Capital of the World, but that's not the kind of lightning we are talking about. After a 1-0 defeat to NCFC at The Champ last Saturday, the Black and Orange now have 12 matches left to solidify their playoff spot and advance higher up the table. Last year it was a trip to ONEOK Field and a 3-0 victory that gave the County Boys their first road win of the season, and at the time their first win outside of the state in over a year, that propelled their rise from the conference cellar to a stretch of 11 wins in 12 matches and a 2nd place regular season finish in the West. They'll turn to some familiar faces, like forwards Bryce Jamison and Ethan Zubak and last week's Bass Pro Shops Man of the Match, defender Owen Lambe, as well as some new ones like midfielder Chris Hegardt to try and right the ship and finish the season strong. It all started in Tulsa last year...who's to say that can't happen again?

Players to Watch

M Chris Hegardt

D Owen Lambe

All-time record

Orange County SC is 7-1-4 all-time against FC Tulsa.

Previous matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1 - 0 FC Tulsa (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Sofiane Djeffal 27' (OCSC)

GET READY TO ROCK AND ROLL!

