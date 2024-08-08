Memphis 901 FC Raises over 2,500 Item Donations for United Way School Supply Drive

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - Memphis 901 FC partnered with United Way of the Mid-South for the Stuff the Bus campaign in July, benefiting Memphis-Shelby County Students entering 2024-25 school year.

901 FC raised over 2,500 item donations for the Stuff the Bus drive at AutoZone Park leading up to their July 27 home match to deliver to United Way, which received 126,251 school supplies totaling $1,660,553.94 during the drive.

"Our partnership with 901FC has been truly exceptional. The organization's dedication to serving the Mid-South perfectly aligns with the mission of United Way of the Mid-South," said United Way Community Engagement Manager Shamikia Adkins.

901 FC has helped us reach soccer fans, inviting them to enjoy the love of the game while giving back to their community. This harmonious blend of sports and service has amplified our community impact, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come."

The Stuff the Bus School was one of many community-based partnerships for 901 FC this year. The club has also partnered with American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter for an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, August 13 in effort to curb an emergency blood shortage in the community.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 17 to host FC Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.