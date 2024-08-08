FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field for Their Only August Home Match

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa welcome Orange County SC to ONEOK Field for Friday night's premier USL Championship match

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 6W-6L-7D, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. Orange County SC enters the match with a record of 8W-11L-3D, ranking 7th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa traveled to San Antonio, Texas last Saturday evening looking to get their first win at Toyota Stadium in 10 tries. San Antonio struck first early in the contest with Luis Soignac sending a ball to the back of the net from just outside the six yard box. Phillip Goodrum evened the score three minutes before half with a diving header off a ball from Diogo Pacheco. Both sides made half time substitutions looking to break the tie and just four minutes into the half, Edwin Laszo sent a towering ball to the upper left corner of the goal past a diving San Antonio goalkeeper giving FC Tulsa their first lead of the night. Possession in the second half leaned in San Antonio's favor but in the 82nd minute, half time substitution, Stefan Stojanovic scored the third and final goal to seal the victory for FC Tulsa.

Last Match-Up Against Orange County SC: In a physical affair between the two sides, FC Tulsa battled back in the second half, but it was not enough to cut the 1-0 deficit. The first half was littered with yellow cards and FC Tulsa was on the receiving front. Three yellow cards were given to three different players. Orange County SC received one yellow card. The pitch was littered with players being taken down, including Defender Rashid Tetteh who went down and subbed out with Bradley Bourgeois in only 17 minutes in. The chippy match continued to ensue for the duration of the half while FC Tulsa and Orange County SC almost split possession, FC Tulsa holding 49% possession of the first half. FC Tulsa had a glimpse at closing that gap when Midfielder Boubacar Diallo sent one that looked promising to flying into the goal but was sent away by the hands of the Orange County SC goalkeeper. The yellow card frenzy continued into the second half with another for FC Tulsa and two more drawn for Orange County SC. FC Tulsa tested the Orange County SC keeper Colin Shutler as Midfielder Justin Portillo produced what could have been the equalizer in a desperate effort but was saved by the goalkeeper. A final effort to cut the deficit was made as Midfielder Nate Worth had a strong diving header in the final minute of the match that fell just to the left of the goal. While FC Tulsa held 53% of the possession as full time hit, the second half failed to result in goals

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch are Forward Phillip Goodrum and Midfielder Edwin Laszo. Goodrum scored the match-tying goal in Saturday's match-up in San Antonio, his team-leading fifth of the season. He also notched an assist in Edwin Laszo's game-winning goal. Goodrum was featured on the bench for the Week 22 USL Championship Team of the Week. Midfielder Edwin Laszo notched an unbelievable goal from a free kick drop off from Goodrum. Laszo's goal was featured on SportsCenter, marking the second time in three weeks that an FC Tulsa goal was featured on the sports program. The goal also earned Edwin his first nomination for Goal of the Week.

Orange County SC's player to watch is Defender Owen Lambe. Lambe is tied for fourth on Orange County for goals with two. He is also tied for first in assists with three and leads the team in chances created with 20. Lambe has 50 clearances, nine blocks, and 18 interceptions this season.

Up Next: FC Tulsa spend the next three matches on the road. First traveling to New Mexico United on August 14th and then to Memphis 901 FC on August 17th. The team travels to Detroit City FC for a 6pm kick-off on Saturday, August 24th. The team returns home to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1st at 5:00 p.m to take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

