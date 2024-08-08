El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Wahab Ackwei Via Transfer from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today the acquisition of defender Wahab Ackwei via transfer from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, pending league and federation approval. In a corresponding transaction, El Paso Locomotive FC has transferred forward Justin Dhillon to Colorado Springs and would like to thank him for his contributions to the club this season, wishing him the best moving forward.

Ackwei, 27, joined the Switchbacks during the offseason and has seen action in six (6) matches this season, finding the back of the net on one occasion. Prior to his time in Colorado Springs, the Ghana native played under Locomotive Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera at Rio Grande Valley FC between 2022-23. With the Toros, Ackwei scored four (4) and assisted four (4) in 59 total appearances across all competitions and was a key figure in the club's run to the 2022 Western Conference Quarterfinal, earning 2022 USL Championship All-League Second Team honors in the process.

Ackwei has also appeared for Loudoun United FC (2021) and New York Red Bulls II (2018) in the USL Championship, combining for 1,096 minutes in 16 matches between both clubs. In USL League One with the Richmond Kickers, Ackwei competed 3,062 minutes across 39 matches in all competitions, bagging one (1) goal and three (3) assists along the way. Ackwei got his professional start in the Ghana Premier League, making 56 appearances for Inter Allies FC between 2015-17.

The Locos are back in action on Saturday, August 10, hosting Miami FC for First Responders Night, recognizing and celebrating El Paso's first responders. There will be a post-match fireworks show for fans to enjoy. Tickets for the match can be purchased online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

