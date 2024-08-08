Preview: Rowdies at Phoenix

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are on the road again this week for a showdown with last year's league champions Phoenix Rising FC. It's been a tumultuous season for the defending champions, who lost head coach Juan Guerra to another coaching opportunity in the offseason and then parted ways with his replacement Danny Stone in June.

"There's been a lot of changes for them in Phoenix," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "They still have some really good players though. They obviously acquired Charlie Dennis from us. He's a real threat. As it is with any away game in this league, it'll be difficult for us and we have to go in and try to implement the way we want to play. We've managed to do that in a number of games this season, especially in the bigger games."

Heading into this weekend, Phoenix is sitting just outside the Western Conference playoff picture in 9th place. Meanwhile, the Rowdies are still looking to gain ground on the Charleston Battery and Louisville City FC as they remain third in the Eastern Conference standings after last week's 2-2 draw against Monterey Bay FC.

"Phoenix have had a lot of changes, but from what I remember they are a team that likes to play," said Rowdies midfielder Eddie Munjoma. "It's a well-respected organization in the league, regardless of where they are in the standings right now. We need to take them seriously because there is a lot of talent in their group. We should expect a good fight."

Starting Strong

A strong second half showing last week in Monterey Bay had the Rowdies in position late in the match to claim all three points until a stoppage time concession forced them to settle for just a point. As good as the Rowdies were in the second half, the takeaway within the squad was the importance of avoiding another sluggish first half performance that put them in a hole on the road.

"We spoke this week about making sure we start games well," said Neilson. "To be fair, we have done that in most of the games. I just felt last week we let Monterey Bay get the momentum in the game. There are ways to stop that. I think it's very important, especially in these away games, that we start games very well."

Arteaga's Scoring Pace

Manuel Arteaga was one of Tampa Bay's highest profile acquisitions this past offseason, and the veteran forward has more than lived up to the hype since joining from Phoenix via transfer. As he prepares to face his former club for the first time since leading them to a championship last year, Arteaga is on pace to surpass his 15-goal tally with Phoenix last year. With 13 matches left to play in the regular season, Arteaga has already bagged 12 goals for the Rowdies, including six tallies from the penalty spot.

Club Connections

There are a handful of connections between the Rowdies and Phoenix. Along with Manuel Arteaga, midfielders Eddie Munjoma and Joshua Perez also spent time with Phoenix. Munjoma was teammates with Arteaga last season in Phoenix, helping the club win its first ever league title. Perez made a couple of appearances for Phoenix in two short loan spells from MLS' LAFC in 2018 and 2019. Munjoma started this year in Phoenix but joined Tampa Bay via transfer only a few weeks into the season.

"It should be fun this weekend," said Munjoma. "I have a lot of friends on the staff and on the teams, so it'll be good to see them. But obviously I want to go there and I want to win."

Phoenix also has a few former Rowdies among its current ranks. Englishman Laurence Wyke, who helped the Rowdies win the USL Championship Players' Shield and Eastern Conference title in 2021, signed with Phoenix in the offseason after a season with Nashville SC. Phoenix also acquired Rowdies attacking midfielder Charlie Dennis via transfer just a month ago. Additionally, former Rowdies defender and Tampa native Darnell King now serves as an assistant coach for Phoenix after playing four seasons for the club.

MATCHDAY 22 INFO

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, August 10, 11 p.m. ET

Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 11W-4L-6D, 39 pts, 3rd East (4-3-4 on the road)

Phoenix: 6W-8L-7D, 25 pts, 9th West (5-3-2 at home)

Tune In: Saturday's match will be available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2024

