Hartford Athletic Hosts Successful ID Showcase at Trinity Health Stadium

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic is proud to announce the success of its recent College ID Showcase held on Sunday, July 28th at Trinity Health Stadium. The event saw a turnout of over 40 talented players from ages 15 to 18 years old, and a lineup of 10 college coaches from renowned soccer programs in the area.

Players participated in more than five competitive games throughout the day, providing an exceptional platform for the aspiring college athletes to demonstrate their abilities in front of college scouts and coaches.

One of the highlights of the showcase was an insightful learning seminar conducted by the attending college coaches. This seminar offered players valuable advice on navigating the college recruitment process, enhancing their athletic performance, and balancing academics with sports. The coaches shared their expertise and provided personalized feedback, helping players understand what it takes to succeed both on and off the field.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the high level of play displayed at our College ID Showcase," said Hartford Athletic CEO Nick Sakiewicz. "Connecticut is rich with young soccer talent and events like these align with our commitment to supporting young athletes by providing opportunities for them to achieve their dreams of playing at the next level. We are proud to connect players from our great state with college coaches and look forward to hosting more showcases in the future."

For more information about the Hartford Athletic Player Development Academy and upcoming tryouts, camps, and clinics, please visit hartfordathletic.com/academy.

