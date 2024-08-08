Hartford Athletic Hosts Successful ID Showcase at Trinity Health Stadium
August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic is proud to announce the success of its recent College ID Showcase held on Sunday, July 28th at Trinity Health Stadium. The event saw a turnout of over 40 talented players from ages 15 to 18 years old, and a lineup of 10 college coaches from renowned soccer programs in the area.
Players participated in more than five competitive games throughout the day, providing an exceptional platform for the aspiring college athletes to demonstrate their abilities in front of college scouts and coaches.
One of the highlights of the showcase was an insightful learning seminar conducted by the attending college coaches. This seminar offered players valuable advice on navigating the college recruitment process, enhancing their athletic performance, and balancing academics with sports. The coaches shared their expertise and provided personalized feedback, helping players understand what it takes to succeed both on and off the field.
"We are thrilled with the turnout and the high level of play displayed at our College ID Showcase," said Hartford Athletic CEO Nick Sakiewicz. "Connecticut is rich with young soccer talent and events like these align with our commitment to supporting young athletes by providing opportunities for them to achieve their dreams of playing at the next level. We are proud to connect players from our great state with college coaches and look forward to hosting more showcases in the future."
For more information about the Hartford Athletic Player Development Academy and upcoming tryouts, camps, and clinics, please visit hartfordathletic.com/academy.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2024
- FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field for Their Only August Home Match - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Successful ID Showcase at Trinity Health Stadium - Hartford Athletic
- Sporting JAX Adds David Phillips and Madison Holesko to Front Office Team - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Preview: Hounds vs. San Antonio FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Calling All Hornets: College Night at Heart Health Park - Sacramento Republic FC
- Edwin Laszo Awarded USL Championship Goal of the Week 22 - FC Tulsa
- Johan Peñaranda Named USL Championship Player of the Month of July - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Republic FC v Louisville City FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Memphis 901 FC Raises over 2,500 Item Donations for United Way School Supply Drive - Memphis 901 FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Phoenix - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Wahab Ackwei Via Transfer from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Acquire Justin Dhillon in Player Transfer - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Signs Norton Children's Patient Wright to One-Game Contract - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Successful ID Showcase at Trinity Health Stadium
- Hartford Come from Behind to Draw Birmingham 2-2
- Hartford Athletic Loan Joe Schmidt to Spokane Velocity
- Hartford Close Two-Match Week in Birmingham
- Hartford Athletic Loan Jay Chapman to the Charleston Battery