Las Vegas Lights FC Return Home to Face Detroit City FC on Saturday

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (8-7-7, 31 points) opens the month of August this weekend on the heels of two consecutive months of unbeaten soccer. Aiming to extend its 10-match (5-0-5) unbeaten streak, The Lights host Detroit City FC (8-7-6, 30 points) at Cashman Field on Saturday, August 10 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The current double-digit, unbeaten clip has the Lights above the playoff line with the Club also currently holding the highest regular-season win percentage to date in team history.

Saturday at Cashman Field is Back to School Night, presented by Silver State Schools Credit Union. All kids 12 and under will receive a Lights t-shirt at the gates that evening. As part of the Club's appreciation for the hard work of teachers year-round ahead of their return to the classroom, teachers are eligible to receive 20% off single-match tickets in-person by showing their ID at the box office. There will be a post-game fireworks show at Cashman Field following the final whistle, presented by Phantom Fireworks. Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all remaining home matches are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

The string of on-field success dates back to the start of May as since then the Club has lost just once in its last 13 matches. From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went unbeaten (2-0-4) and secured 10 points. The Lights then went 3-0-1 in four road contests in July.

Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

