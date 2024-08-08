LouCity Signs Norton Children's Patient Wright to One-Game Contract

Ahead of this weekend's matchup with Sacramento Republic FC, Louisville City FC signed Ethan Wright to a one-game contract in partnership with Norton Children's.

As a 15-year-old midfielder, Ethan hasn't let his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis stop him from playing high school and club soccer. The longtime LouCity supporter met the squad at training this week and will be available for selection at 8 p.m. Saturday when LouCity kicks off at Lynn Family Stadium.

In addition to his role with the team Saturday, Ethan will be recognized at halftime as the Norton Children's Superhero of the Game - a fan-favorite opportunity to recognize those living life to the fullest despite obstacles in their way.

"We are excited to welcome Ethan to the club," said LouCity's head coach, Danny Cruz. "This is a young man who has the courage that we look for in all of our players, and he embodies the culture that we have here. We are grateful that he has chosen to sign with us, and I am looking forward to seeing him out at training with our group this week!"

Ethan, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2023, receives care from the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute, a part of Norton Children's Endocrinology. His care team says he's done a remarkable job managing his condition and maintaining steady blood glucose levels, often a challenge for newly diagnosed patients.

A 10th grader at the J. Graham Brown School, Ethan also participates in a specialized sport and activity program through Norton Children's that has helped improve his strength, weight and motor proficiencies since his diagnosis.

"It's an absolute thrill to be chosen as the Norton Children's Superhero for a Louisville City match," Ethan said. "I don't have the words to express my excitement about getting this unique opportunity. This honor is not just about being a fan; it's a recognition of my journey as a young athlete who manages Type 1 diabetes with the help of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute. The team's guidance has been so helpful in my ability to balance my passion for sports while managing Type 1. I hope to be a role model to others who fight similar battles, proving that with the right support and determination, we can achieve our dreams and inspire others to do the same."

This marks the third straight year Norton Children's has partnered with LouCity to connect a patient with the professional soccer club. In 2022, "Super Drew" Esposito helped inspire the boys in purple for a victory over the Charleston Battery following his bout with a brain tumor. In 2023, Titas Verhey joined the team amid his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Norton Children's is a comprehensive network of highly trained pediatricians, pediatric specialists and support services providing care for children of all ages. Offering a spectrum of pediatric care throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana, it comprises two hospitals, a medical center, regional outpatient centers, and primary and specialty care physician practices.

