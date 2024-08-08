Edwin Laszo Awarded USL Championship Goal of the Week 22

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa midfielder Edwin Laszo won USL Championship Goal of the Week 22 honors for his spectacular goal in the club's historic 3-1 win over San Antonio FC, the league announced Thursday.

Laszo won Goal of the Week receiving 63% of the fan vote. The honor comes two days after being named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 22 for his performance.

A native of Santander de Quilichao, Columbia, Laszo's goal reached the national stage, earning SportsCenter's "Saturday's Best: Goal" after scoring a long-range screamer in the 49th minute. Forward Phillip Goodrum executed a clever tap pass to Laszo off of a direct free kick, with Laszo sending a powerful strike into the top-right corner of the net. The shot was coined "A golazo from Laszo" on the broadcast, and the play handed FC Tulsa its first lead of the night.

Laszo and FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on Orange County SC. The club will host Pearl Beach Brew Pub $1 Beer Section Night and the club's only home match in August. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.