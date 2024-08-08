Calling All Hornets: College Night at Heart Health Park
August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Join us at Heart Health Park on Saturday, August 24, for College Night, featuring entertainment and college theme activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a special halftime performance from the Sac State Marching Band, Alumni vs Current Students Trivia, and more. President Luke Wood will be honored as Captain of the Match. Don't miss the chance to see the beloved Herky, as he helps cheer on the crowd.
Sacramento State faculty, staff, students, and alumni have the opportunity to purchase exclusive discounted tickets to the match or opt for our ticket + scarf package, starting at $27. The limited-edition scarves are only available with the ticket + scarf package and with 100 tickets available, be sure to act quickly! Stingers up!
Date: Saturday, August 24
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento
