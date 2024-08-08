Match Preview: Republic FC v Louisville City FC

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

This Saturday, Republic FC heads east for the second time in three weeks, facing off with Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC. In front of a national TV audience, the two vanguard USL Championship clubs will face off for the only time this regular season as Sacramento looks to reclaim the top spot in the Western Conference table.

At a Glance: #LOUvSAC

Saturday, August 10

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Watch: ESPN2

Republic FC - The Latest

The Quails entered August in second place and have held the top 2 spot in the Western Conference since Week 2. Following three straight undefeated contests, Republic FC fell to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 0-1 at home on Saturday night. Despite dominating 65% of the possession and outshooting the visitors 18-12, a Team of the Week-worthy performance from Hounds keeper Eric Dick kept Sacramento off the board.

After Shane Wiedt sustained an injury in the first half, Republic FC academy graduate Chibi Ukaegbu made his USL Championship debut and provided a bright spot for the night. He would finish the match with three clearances and four possessions won, while leading all players with four interceptions. Republic FC midfielder Luis Felipe made his 121st appearance for Republic FC, lifting him to third all-time in club history. He finished the match with two shots on target, six duels won, and 74% passing accuracy.

Know Your Opponent

Louisville City FC heads into Saturday's contest on a three-game win streak after handing Western Conference leader New Mexico United its second-straight home loss. It was an almost uncharacteristic performance from LouCity, who held a season-low 34.5% of possession, but the visitors found a way to get it done. After Wilson Harris forced New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to make a save, Jansen Wilson pounced on the rebound for his fourth score of the campaign. LouCity clamped down defensively after the go-ahead goal, recording its first clean sheet since June 19.

For the third straight year, forward Wilson Harris leads the Kentucky club in scoring, recording 12 goals (10 of which have come at home). Earlier in the season, he became the youngest player in league history to score 60 career regular season goals. Due to injuries, Jorge Gonzales and Brian Ownby will miss this weekend's matchup.

Match Notes

Despite being two of the league's most historied clubs, Republic FC and Louisville City FC have only met twice before, with each side earning a win at home. Last year, Sacramento handed LouCity its largest defeat in club history with a five-goal performance. Russell Cicerone led the Indomitable Club with a brace, while Luis Felipe, Jack Gurr, and Keko added goals of their own.

The Indomitable Club will look to bounce back from its fourth loss of the season with another strong road performance. While LouCity has been the best home team this season, Sacramento remains the only team across USL Championship to undefeated in away matches with six wins and four losses. Seventeen of the club's 27 goals have come on the road, and strong defensive performances have earned a league-best six clean sheets and a +11 goal differential.

