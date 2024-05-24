Switchbacks Defender Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Duke Lacroix has been selected by Haiti for international play for the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches.

If selected to play, Lacroix will be making his senior national team debut for Haiti. The country has two matches, facing off against St. Lucia on June 6th at 3:00 PM MT, and Barbados on June 9th at 3:00 PM MT.

Lacroix will depart for national team duty on Monday and is anticipated to be absent for the Switchbacks' upcoming games against Oakland Roots SC and Memphis 901 FC.

