Club Launches "Hounds Play for Change" Initiative

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is introducing its new Hounds Play for Change initiative, a program that pairs Hounds players with charitable organizations to help raise money for those groups through ticket sales to Hounds home matches.

With every ticket purchased through Hounds Play for Change, $5 will be donated to the chosen organization to help advance their work.

Each Hounds player was able to personally select a charity - and in some cases, multiple charities - allowing them to pick a group whose mission is particularly meaningful to them. Others who didn't have a particular charity in mind elected to support their teammates' selections, while some are supporting charities that have previously partnered with the Hounds.

"As professional athletes, we recognize our ability to impact communities. It's always inspiring to see athletes - in soccer and other sports - using their platform to affect change, whether it be through their personal foundations, service in the community or financial contributions to charitable organizations," said Riverhounds midfielder Robbie Mertz, a Pittsburgh native and board member for the USL Players' Association.

Mertz continued: "Hounds Play for Change gives us an opportunity to do that in a holistic way. We can contribute financially, but also connect with these organizations and get to know their people, their work and their missions. We, as players, are hoping these relationships will last well beyond the 2024 and well into the future."

Tickets can be purchased through the program immediately, with the Saturday, June 1 home match against Indy Eleven being the first with Hounds Play for Change tickets available.

To see the complete list of players and the charities they are supporting, and to buy tickets for upcoming Hounds matches through the Hounds Play for Change initiative, visit riverhounds.com/hounds-play-for-change/

