Republic FC's September 29 Contest vs. New Mexico United Moved to ESPN2

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC's match on Sunday, September 29 vs. New Mexico United has been added to its slate of nationally televised matches. The contest will be televised on ESPN2, with kickoff now set for 5:30 p.m. PT from Heart Health Park. The match rounds out the league's slate of nationally broadcast games, putting the electric and passionate atmosphere in Sacramento on full display for soccer fans across the country.

The broadcast adds a fifth match to Republic FC's national telecast schedule. Sacramento will take on Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday, July 3 on CBS Sports Network, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on August 3 on ESPN2, Louisville City FC on August 10 on ESPN2, and El Paso Locomotive FC on August 14 on CBS Sports Network.

Locally, FOX40 will broadcast every Republic FC match on Antenna TV 40.2 in English and Spanish, as well as streaming online at FOX40.com. Select broadcasts are simulcast on FOX40 following national sports coverage, with more matches set to be added to the broadcast calendar this year.

Tickets for each match are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. For Republic FC's full 2024 schedule, visit SacRepublicFC.com/schedule.

