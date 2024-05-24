Former Republic FC Assistant Malenab Joins Club for Talk Saves Lives

As Republic FC and other professional sports teams around the country are recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month, the Indomitable Club reunited with former Assistant Coach Chris Malenab to educate staff on the common risk factors and warning signs of suicide to keep themselves and others safe.

Malenab recently completed training to lead the "Talk Saves Lives" community-based presentation created by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The education program provides a wide range of modules for various demographics and environments - including Latinx & Hispanic communities, seniors, LGBTQ+, and workplace settings - to provide participants with a clear understanding of suicide, up-to-date research and statistics, and tools to use in their community to save lives.

"It's so important that we can continue to educate and normalize conversations about suicide," said Malenab. "It can be a scary word when someone says 'suicide' and it often makes people freeze up. But we also know that when we address it, when we talk about it, it doesn't encourage it. In fact, it helps prevent it."

Malenab's passion for advocacy comes from personal experience. In 2019, he survived a suicide attempt. "This is real life stuff that people deal with," he wrote following his attempt. "Plenty of people who deal with depression (in my case Bipolar Disorder II) are very good at wearing a mask of joy and happiness when things cause us the most pain." Since then, he's been driven to save as many lives as possible - from the players he coaches, to the students and other individuals he now interacts with through Talk Saves Lives.

"This club is always going to be a special place for me, not just from a professional standpoint, but the personal standpoint, the relationships I've built," he said. Malenab first joined Republic FC as an assistant coach for the inaugural season and would go on to help coordinate the club's youth camps and clinics. He shared that following his suicide attempt, so many people from Republic FC - coaches, players, staff, and fans - reached out in support even though he was no longer with the club. "It truly feels like a family here, because it's filled with people that care."

Years later, he still sees the impact of his time at Republic FC and the meaningful relationships that have come out of it. Through Talk Saves Lives and his various advocacy opportunities, he encourages others to reach out to those around them, to recognize the warning signs and behaviors of someone experiencing a mental health crisis, and to help end the stigma around suicide.

This May, Republic FC and Western Health Advantage are teaming up to drive awareness for suicide prevention and mental health resources.

A new shirt and sticker pack are now available at the Team Store. In addition to a custom-designed character, the collection also features the "Let's Kick It" message, as well as the logo for 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Since 2023, 988 has been highlighted on the sleeve of Republic FC jerseys, driving awareness for the lifesaving resource that is available across the country 24/7. A portion of proceeds will benefit WellSpace Health, which operates the second-largest 988 Crisis Center in California.

The partners will honor Mental Health Awareness Month during this Saturday's game, distributing "Let's Kick It" postcards with pre-paid postage to encourage fans to reach out to their friends. The giveaway is inspired by research that suggests that friendships are crucial for our well-being, mentally and physically, and can reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and well-being.

As the Captain of the Match, the club will also highlight Kamani Reichling, the Lead Crisis Counselor for Suicide Prevention at WellSpace Health.

Interested in bringing AFSP's Talk Saves Lives program to your workplace, school, or team? Learn more at AFSP.org/talk-saves-lives

