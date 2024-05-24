Rowdies Forrest Lasso out for Remainder of 2024 with Torn ACL
May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that veteran defender Forrest Lasso will miss the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season after suffering a torn ACL in last weekend's match against FC Tulsa.
Lasso underwent successful surgery to repair the tear at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital on Thursday, under the supervision of Dr. George Canizares, MD.
One of the longest-tenured players on Tampa Bay's roster, Lasso played his best game of the season against FC Tulsa before being subbed out. Following a brace and an impressive defensive performance, Lasso earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week and was named Player of the Week. A three-time USL Championship Defender of the Year, Lasso has appeared in 95 matches across all competitions during his four seasons with the Rowdies.
"We're incredibly disappointed on behalf of Forrest, but the club will do whatever it can to support him as he begins his road to recovery from this injury," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We'll miss Forrest's leadership on the field. However, we know he will continue to be an impactful player for our club off the field this season. On behalf of everyone at the Rowdies, we wish Forrest a speedy recovery."
