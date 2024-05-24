Match Notes (5.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa

Competition: USL Championship

Date: May 24, 2024

Kick off time: 5:30 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 84 degrees, partly cloudy

Venue: ONEOK Field

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus

Match Preview:

Memo Diaz became the first Oakland Roots player to reach 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team All-Time with 22 goals.

Memo Diaz leads the team All-Time with 11 assists.

This is Oakland's first away trip to Tulsa in USL Championship play.

Last Meeting:

September 16, 2023

OAK 0, TUL 1

Last Three Games:

May 18, 2024

OAK 2, OC 1

May 11, 2024

NM 2, OAK 1

May 7, 2024 (Open Cup)

SJ 1, OAK 0

Last Starting XI vs Orange County SC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Nail Logue

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

M - Memo Diaz

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

Out - Johnny Rodriguez - Left Leg

Discipline

None

