Match Notes (5.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa
May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa
Competition: USL Championship
Date: May 24, 2024
Kick off time: 5:30 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 84 degrees, partly cloudy
Venue: ONEOK Field
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus
Match Preview:
Memo Diaz became the first Oakland Roots player to reach 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team All-Time with 22 goals.
Memo Diaz leads the team All-Time with 11 assists.
This is Oakland's first away trip to Tulsa in USL Championship play.
Last Meeting:
September 16, 2023
OAK 0, TUL 1
Last Three Games:
May 18, 2024
OAK 2, OC 1
May 11, 2024
NM 2, OAK 1
May 7, 2024 (Open Cup)
SJ 1, OAK 0
Last Starting XI vs Orange County SC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Nail Logue
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
M - Memo Diaz
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
Out - Johnny Rodriguez - Left Leg
Discipline
None
