United Soccer League Completes 2024 ESPN National Television Schedule

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League unveiled today the remaining two games that will feature in ESPN's national television broadcast schedule for the 2024 USL Championship and USL League One seasons, rounding out the 10 combined regular season matches to be televised on ESPN2 by the league's national media rights partner.

In addition to the previously announced contests, two USL Championship contests will air on ESPN2:

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Oakland Roots SC - Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. ET

Sacramento Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Sunday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

NORCAL RIVALRY TAKES CENTER STAGE

In the past three years, Monterey Bay F.C. and Oakland Roots SC have joined Sacramento Republic FC to form a triangular rivalry across NorCal, but the battles between the two clubs separated by a couple of hours on the California coast have already delivered some memorable meetings of their own. Roots will make the trip south to scenic Cardinale Stadium on June 22 for the second meeting of this season after Monterey Bay took a 1-0 win in Oakland earlier this season, a result that left some lingering bad blood between the two sides. As both teams take aim at a postseason berth, the intensity will be high.

KEY PLAYOFF PUSH CLASH IN SACRAMENTO

The last time Sacramento Republic FC hosted New Mexico United at Heart Health Park, it delivered a pulsating postseason clash in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs that saw the hosts come away with a 1-0 victory. When they meet on September 29 - a little under one month from the end of the regular season - position at the top of the Western Conference could be on the line. Republic FC has made an undefeated start to sit at the top of the Western Conference as April draws to a close, while New Mexico sits with four wins in six games to sits two points and two positions back in third. While there's a long way to go, it's not hard to envision this as a potential Western Conference Final preview.

