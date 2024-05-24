Oakland Roots Win in Tulsa, Secure Back-To-Back Victories
May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
FC Tulsa were on the front foot early, but it was Oakland Roots who took the lead in the 20th minute when Miche-Naider Chéry found the back of the net on the turn, giving the visiting Roots a 1-0 lead.
The rest of the half played to a stalemate on the tight Tulsa home field, with each side picking up one yellow card. The score remained 1-0 into the break.
Roots made two substitutions, bringing on Lindo Mfeka and Irakoze Donasiyano about 15 minutes into the second half, as FC Tulsa looked to take the game to Oakland while down a goal.
Paul Blanchette made a couple of good saves to keep Oakland's shutout intact until the end, as Oakland picked up their first back-to-back victories since last July, winning the game 1-0.
Oakland Roots will now hit the road again next Saturday, June 1st, to face Colorado Springs, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM PT.
Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa
USL Championship | May 24, 2024
Venue: ONEOK Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Kickoff: 5:30 PM PT
Weather: 58 degrees, mostly cloudy
SCORELINE:
TUL: 0
OAK: 1
SCORING SUMMARY:
OAK: Miche-Naider Chéry 20'
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
OAK: Napo Matsoso (yellow card) 38'
TUL: Phillip Goodrum (yellow card) 45'+
OAK: Camden Riley (yellow card) 69'
TUL: Alex Dalou (yellow card) 83'
OAK: Paul Blanchette (yellow card) 90'+
OAK: Memo Diaz (yellow card) 90'+
OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Justin Rasmussen, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Memo Diaz, Camden Riley, Napo Matsoso (Irakoze Donasiyano), Trayvone Reid (Lindo Mfeka), Jeciel Cedeño, Baboucarr Njie (Bryan Tamacas), Miche-Naider Chéry (Etsgar Cruz)
Unused subs: Daniel Gomez, Ilya Alekseev, Timothy Syrel
Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 1 | Fouls: 16 | Offside: 4 |
FC TULSA LINEUP: Michael Creek, Camilo Ponce (Milo Yosef), Boubacar Diallo, Blaine Ferri (Alex Dalou), Phillip Goodrum, Rashid Tetteh, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm (Harvey St Clair), Justin Portillo (Sebastian Sanchez)
Unused subs: Jose Roggeveen, Aaron Kacinari, Santiago Sanchez, Diogo Pacheco
Shots: 15 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 8 | Fouls: 17 | Offside: 1 |
Images from this story
|
Oakland Roots on game night
(Oakland Roots SC)
