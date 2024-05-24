Rhode Island FC Hosts Louisville City FC Saturday
May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC (1W-3L-6D) is no stranger to the USL Championship's top teams at Beirne Stadium this season. The club faced both conference leaders at home and are unbeaten in those two matches. RIFC first held a high-powered Charleston Battery attack scoreless in a 0-0 draw on April 6 before showcasing one of its best attacking performances of the season five weeks later, coming just seconds away from delivering Sacramento Republic FC its first loss of the season in a 2-2 draw. The draw against Charleston was one of only two matches where the league leaders were held scoreless, and RIFC's quick start against Sacramento saw the Western Conference leaders trail for the first time in 2024. Last time out, RIFC fell 3-1 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC despite taking an early lead from Frank Nodarse's first goal of the season. Now, an equally tough test awaits the Ocean State club as it searches for its first-ever win at Beirne Stadium. RIFC welcomes a one-loss Louisville City FC team that's outscored its opponents 28-9 through nine matches.
Heading into Saturday's match at Beirne Stadium, Louisville (7W-1L-1D) sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, having played two less matches than league-leading Charleston Battery. Louisville's seven wins and 22 points are second only to Charleston's 27 points and eight wins. LouCity's only loss on the season came in a tightly contested 3-2 match against the Eastern Conference leaders on April 9. Since then, the club is unbeaten in its last four matches (3W-0L-1D) and has outscored its opponents 12-2. Louisville's run of three-straight clean sheets finally came to a close last time out, when the club battled to a 2-2 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC. Commanding shutout wins against Hartford Athletic (6-0) and Orange County SC (3-0) in its two prior matches showcased complete offensive dominance by The Boys in Purple. Of the club's seven wins, five were by two or more goals. LouCity leads the USL Championship in goals scored (28) and goal differential (+19).
WHAT
Rhode Island FC returns home to Beirne Stadium to take on Louisville City FC in Week 12 of the USL Championship season.
WHO
Rhode Island FC
Louisville City FC
WHEN
Saturday, May 25
4 p.m. ET
WHERE
Beirne Stadium
1150 Douglas Pike
Smithfield, RI, 02917
BROADCAST | RADIO
ESPN+
790 The Score (790 AM)
GATE GIVEAWAY
The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE foam finger courtesy of Rhode Island Lottery!
THEME
Military Appreciation Day
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2024
- 10-Man Battery Fall to El Paso in Second Match of the Week - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pulls off Major Upset Against Charleston Battery - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Erase Early Deficit, Defeat Monterey Bay 2-1 - Hartford Athletic
- Oakland Roots Win in Tulsa, Secure Back-To-Back Victories - Oakland Roots
- Monterey Bay Comes up Short Against Hartford Athletic, Falls 2-1 on the Road at Trinity Health Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs North Carolina FC - Miami FC
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Louisville City FC Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Former Republic FC Assistant Malenab Joins Club for Talk Saves Lives - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Notes (5.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots
- Republic FC's September 29 Contest vs. New Mexico United Moved to ESPN2 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Defender Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- United Soccer League Completes 2024 ESPN National Television Schedule - USL
- MBFC Flexed to ESPN2 on June 22 - Monterey Bay FC
- Memphis 901 FC's Third Annual Open Community Training Kicks off Summer of Community Outreach - Memphis 901 FC
- Club Launches "Hounds Play for Change" Initiative - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Forrest Lasso out for Remainder of 2024 with Torn ACL - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Rhode Island FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Louisville City FC Saturday
- The Promise of a Smile
- Brett Luy Takes on Role as Special Advisor with Fortuitous Partners
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC: May 25, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-1 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC