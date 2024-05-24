Rhode Island FC Hosts Louisville City FC Saturday

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC (1W-3L-6D) is no stranger to the USL Championship's top teams at Beirne Stadium this season. The club faced both conference leaders at home and are unbeaten in those two matches. RIFC first held a high-powered Charleston Battery attack scoreless in a 0-0 draw on April 6 before showcasing one of its best attacking performances of the season five weeks later, coming just seconds away from delivering Sacramento Republic FC its first loss of the season in a 2-2 draw. The draw against Charleston was one of only two matches where the league leaders were held scoreless, and RIFC's quick start against Sacramento saw the Western Conference leaders trail for the first time in 2024. Last time out, RIFC fell 3-1 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC despite taking an early lead from Frank Nodarse's first goal of the season. Now, an equally tough test awaits the Ocean State club as it searches for its first-ever win at Beirne Stadium. RIFC welcomes a one-loss Louisville City FC team that's outscored its opponents 28-9 through nine matches.

Heading into Saturday's match at Beirne Stadium, Louisville (7W-1L-1D) sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, having played two less matches than league-leading Charleston Battery. Louisville's seven wins and 22 points are second only to Charleston's 27 points and eight wins. LouCity's only loss on the season came in a tightly contested 3-2 match against the Eastern Conference leaders on April 9. Since then, the club is unbeaten in its last four matches (3W-0L-1D) and has outscored its opponents 12-2. Louisville's run of three-straight clean sheets finally came to a close last time out, when the club battled to a 2-2 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC. Commanding shutout wins against Hartford Athletic (6-0) and Orange County SC (3-0) in its two prior matches showcased complete offensive dominance by The Boys in Purple. Of the club's seven wins, five were by two or more goals. LouCity leads the USL Championship in goals scored (28) and goal differential (+19).

WHAT

Rhode Island FC returns home to Beirne Stadium to take on Louisville City FC in Week 12 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Louisville City FC

WHEN

Saturday, May 25

4 p.m. ET

WHERE

Beirne Stadium

1150 Douglas Pike

Smithfield, RI, 02917

BROADCAST | RADIO

ESPN+

790 The Score (790 AM)

GATE GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE foam finger courtesy of Rhode Island Lottery!

THEME

Military Appreciation Day

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.