Memphis 901 FC's Third Annual Open Community Training Kicks off Summer of Community Outreach

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







The Memphis 901 FC Annual Open Community Training event returned bigger and better in its third edition on Thursday night at Mike Rose Soccer Complex as players welcomed over 400 fans.

The free-to-attend event marked a kickoff to 901 FC's summer of community outreach this year, giving fans an opportunity to observe a professional soccer training session before taking the field and interacting with their favorite Beale Street Boys.

In an expanded event this year, kids were invited on the field following practice to participate in player-led mini-games and drills.

"We started this event two years ago and the whole vision was to bring the whole soccer community together so they can get up close and personal," said Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "We put drills on and they can get out there with the players and have fun. Every year it's grown and this year is no different. It fits the vision and it's gaining traction year on year which is nice."

Over 250 youth fans in attendance received gift bags including player trading cards, tickets to Saturday's match at AutoZone Park and more club giveaways before interacting with 901 FC players and coaches on the field with games, pictures and autographs.

"For me, it's a dream come true," said Team Captain Leston Paul. "I love to be around kids and see them have fun. Seeing the joy on these kids' faces, that means we're doing something good. They're the future. It's really a joy to come out today and see the strides the open practice has made from last year to this year. It's massive."

The open practice is just one of many events the club will hold this summer to engage the growing soccer community in the area. The third annual Coach's Education Day will take place on June 8 as the club invites mid-south youth soccer coaches to spend a day with Head Coach Stephen Glass and guest Diogo Teixeira, Technical Director for top European club Sporting Lisbon.

In addition to engaging the existing soccer community, 901 FC has focused on reaching new avenues to grow the game beyond background or barrier. Players and staff spent the last month doing weekly visits to Memphis Scholars campuses and the club plans on making more appearances at underserved programs across the city.

"It's been unbelievable," Glass said. "Some of the boys have gotten involved with foundations so they've taken equipment to those schools that don't usually have it. Some of the kids didn't know what soccer was or what a goalkeeper did. But after a few weeks of going, the kids were very involved and looking forward to us coming back."

Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell emphasized that the club's commitment to their community footprint, growing the game and enriching the mid-south soccer community is just as much of the club's identity as their play on the pitch every Saturday.

"It's really driven by the players," he said. "We told the players when they came that this is what we're going to stand for, this is our DNA. If you want to come, get here, but don't tell us later that you don't want to get into the community. Our guys love doing this, they're all interacting with the kids and having a good time so it fits with the DNA."

Memphis 901 FC takes the field Saturday, May 25 as they host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on at AutoZone Park at 7:30 p.m. CT, followed by a special post-match fireworks show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.