FC Tulsa Falls 1-0 at Home to Oakland Roots SC

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa falls to Oakland Roots SC at home.

Oakland Roots SC opened the scoring early on in the match, scoring in the 20th minute off a shot that bounced off Defender Patrick Seagrist and fell right to Forward Miche Naider-Chery, who put the ball in the back of the net.

FC Tulsa looked to even the score before the first half ended but were unsuccessful. In the 36th minute, Midfielder Justin Portillo had a chance to even the score but his shot was blocked.

FC Tulsa held 57 percent of ball possession in the whole match and 17 shots with three of those coming on target. In the last several minutes of the match, FC Tulsa had a few chances created to score but unfortunately none were converted to a goal.

FC Tulsa held Oakland Roots SC off the scoreboard for the rest of the match and they looked more aggressive in the second half. FC Tulsa had 60 percent possession in the second half, and 12 shots.

GOALS:

20' OAK - Miche Naider-Chery (A: B. Njie)

CARDS:

38' OAK - Napo Matsoso

45+2' TUL - Phillip Goodrum

69' OAK - Camden Riley

83' TUL - Alex Dalou

90+4' OAK - Paul Blanchette

90+5' OAK - Memo Diaz

LINEUPS:

TUL: Michael Creek, Camilo Ponce, Boubacar Diallo, Blaine Ferri, Philliup Goodrum, Rashid Tetteh, Stefan Stojanvoic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Justin Portillo (Subs Used: Harvey St Clair, Alex Dalou, Milo Yosef, Sebastian Sanchez)

OAK: Paul Blanchette, Baboucarr Njie, Gagi Margvelashvili, Justin Rasmussen, Memo Diaz, Camden Riley, Napo Matsoso, Neveal Hackshaw, Jeciel Cedeño, Trayvone Reid, Miche Naider-Chery (Subs Used: Irakoze Donasiyano, Lindo Mfeka, Bryan Tamacas, Etsgar Cruz)

UP NEXT: FC Tulsa travels to Loudoun United FC on Saturday, June 1st at 6:00pm, join us for our watch party at Cabin Boys Brewpub. FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field, Saturday, June 8th at 7:30pm to take on San Antonio FC. To purchase tickets visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

